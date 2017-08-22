Periodico Nueva Imagen Health Benefits Health Benefits of Green Drinks

If you enjoy green drinks in general, you will start loving it more if you know about all its health benefits. In case, you are not in favor of green drinks; you must be aware of its ingredients and advantages for your body. If you start consuming this health drink on a regular basis, you can easily get the combined benefits of having 4-5 vegetables and fruits each day. It is also an effective and powerful drink that can help you lose your extra body weight, by eliminating fats stored all over in your body.

Top Benefits of Consuming Green Drinks

You can’t imagine how wonderful it can drop down your cholesterol level. These green smoothies can provide you maximum energy and also helps you to have healthy, radiant and glowing skin.

The following are the top health benefits that are provided to you by green smoothies:

Weight Loss Naturally

You may not even believe, but everyone who drinks this green smoothie can reduce their body weight drastically. You can utilize it to reduce your weight in various ways. First, it has the ability to replace your one meal, on a daily basis. Thus, it helps in lowering your overall calorie intake in form of other food, as it contains fruits and vegetables along with fibers.

Secondly, you can reset your taste buds using this health drink, as its consumption makes you crave for nutritious and healthy foods.

Secondly, you can reset your taste buds using this health drink, as its consumption makes you crave for nutritious and healthy foods.

Intake More Vegetable & Fruit

If you follow the recommendations from American Cancer Society, you must eat at least a serving of 5 to 9 vegetables and fruits, on a regular basis. Only then you can prevent diseases like cancer. These green drinks are quickest and convenient way of having dark, green leafy vegetables as well as fruits, without the need to taste them properly.

If you include fruits like mango, pineapple, strawberry or banana, along with this health drink, you won’t have to feel the real flavor of it. These fruits will mask its strong flavors that come from healthy doses of kale, spinach or any other green leafy vegetables that you put in it.

Enhanced Energy

If you have these smoothies, you can have a powerful energy boost as it contains minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and other necessary nutrients. As you will have these natural as well as whole food ingredients in it, it will not bog down your entire digestive system.

Also, it will be served in the most optimum form in order to absorb its nutrient values and provide proper digestion. Thus, you will experience more energy boost. It will help you to perform your entire task energetically and enjoy the entire day. It also provides vitamin B and magnesium that helps and supports energy metabolism in your body.

Nutrition Boost

These green drinks are packed will all form of nutrients that you can imagine. It is sufficient enough to provide you more than 100% of daily vitamins that are required by your body. It is a good source of Vitamins C, K and Vitamin A which is also known as Beta-carotene. It also provides folate, Vitamin E and all Vitamin Bs (except B12).

It also supplies a great source of minerals to your body in the form of iron, calcium, manganese, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, copper and other traced minerals. As you blend all the vegetables and fruits to get this green drink, it breaks down all the plants and leaf cells, thus improves your digestive abilities.

As you get this blended drink into your system, it ensures maximum nutrition delivery to your body, as compared to what normal salad can provide. If you think carefully, you can prepare these green smoothies more conveniently than cutting down salad vegetables and then chew it for getting nutrients.

Stronger Immunity

As you increase the intake amount of vegetable and fruit, it will help your body to remain in optimum condition as provides better immunity. Its ingredients include several minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins, which has immunity boosting abilities. Thus it can protect you against many external and internal diseases. It also contains citrus fruits, ginger, and cranberries, which can be counted for providing top immune boosting power.

Provides Healthy Bones

These are necessary for keeping your bones healthy, as it has an excellent source of various minerals, due to its dark, leafy and green texture. You will get this bone-building nutrient abundantly, if you consume it regularly, as it contains phosphorous, magnesium and calcium.

If you follow proper recipes of these on various websites, it contains calcium over 200 milligrams, which is even more than a glass full of milk.

Excellent Antioxidant Source

These also deliver to your body, as a massive dose of antioxidants to protect your health, along with phytonutrients. These overall is capable of providing defensive power to your body, to fight against several diseases. To keep your optimum health and to provide you the fitness, you need this drink that has so many natural substances. To accommodate your health drink with more antioxidants, you can include acai, blueberries, cranberries, strawberries, pomegranates, and cacao.



Lower Cholesterol Level

As it is a plant-based health drink, it includes all the ingredients that can lower your high cholesterol level. If you consume this drink on a regular basis, you can observe the changes in your cholesterol level in just a few weeks.

Lower Blood Pressure Level

Its formulation has been discovered and prepared based on ingredients that are effective in lowering your blood pressure if it’s high. You can have an improved level and hence reduces any risk factor involving cardiovascular disease.

Improves Mental Health

You can easily replace your morning tea or coffee with this green health drink. It will boost your mental abilities and provides you more clarity and focus. It doesn’t have any side effect due to caffeine content, as it is made up of all natural and healthy ingredients.

Green drinks also contain fiber, which is extremely beneficial for your gut and colon health. Overall, this health drink can be consumed on a regular basis as it can make your system more immune and helps with better digestion